Airlines, unions to expand pilot support networks after Germanwings crash-U.S. FAA

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 The U.S. government, airlines and unions have agreed to expand pilot support networks in the wake of a Germanwings flight last year that a co-pilot crashed into the French Alps, killing all on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday.
The FAA said in a news release it has started extra training on mental health for physicians that it designates to evaluate pilots' fitness every six to 12 months. The moves follow recommendations from a government-industry task force.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: