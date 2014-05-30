Qatar Air postpones taking first A380 jet by several weeks

DOHA/DUBAI May 30 Qatar Airways has delayed taking delivery of its first Airbus A380 by "several weeks" while the planemaker tackles problems with the cabin interior identified by the airline during the handover, its chief executive told Reuters.

"As per the usual aircraft delivery process, all aircraft are subject to inspection by the customer prior to delivery. The delivery schedule of the airline's first A380 aircraft has been impacted while Airbus addresses Qatar Airways' requests," the airline's CEO Akbar Al Baker said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Praveen Menon; Editing by David Goodman)