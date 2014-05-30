Qatar Air postpones taking first A380 jet by several weeks

DOHA/DUBAI May 30 Qatar Airways has delayed
taking delivery of its first Airbus A380 by "several
weeks" while the planemaker tackles problems with the cabin
interior identified by the airline during the handover, its
chief executive told Reuters.
"As per the usual aircraft delivery process, all aircraft
are subject to inspection by the customer prior to delivery. The
delivery schedule of the airline's first A380 aircraft has been
impacted while Airbus addresses Qatar Airways' requests," the
airline's CEO Akbar Al Baker said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Praveen Menon; Editing by David
Goodman)