Air Lease Corp interested in possible revamp of Airbus A330

DOHA, June 1 U.S. leasing company Air Lease Corp is interested in a possible upgraded version of European planemaker Airbus's A330 passenger jet, a senior company executive said.

"Yes we are interested in that airplane," President and Chief Operating Officer John Plueger told Reuters on the sidelines of an IATA airline industry meeting in Doha.

Airbus has not decided whether to go ahead with the re-engined version of its most popular wide-body model amid an ongoing internal debate about whether to continue to offer it with more than one choice of engine, industry sources have said.

Plueger and other industry executives said the price of the aircraft would be a decisive factor in the success of the "A330neo", as Airbus seeks to overcome the lower operating costs of the newer Boeing 787-10 with lower up-front ownership costs.

The choice of engines could also determine the popularity of the revamp, with airlines typically pushing for competition.