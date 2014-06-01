Air Lease Corp interested in possible revamp of Airbus A330

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
DOHA, June 1 U.S. leasing company Air Lease Corp is interested in a possible upgraded version of European planemaker Airbus's A330 passenger jet, a senior company executive said.
"Yes we are interested in that airplane," President and Chief Operating Officer John Plueger told Reuters on the sidelines of an IATA airline industry meeting in Doha.
Airbus has not decided whether to go ahead with the re-engined version of its most popular wide-body model amid an ongoing internal debate about whether to continue to offer it with more than one choice of engine, industry sources have said.
Plueger and other industry executives said the price of the aircraft would be a decisive factor in the success of the "A330neo", as Airbus seeks to overcome the lower operating costs of the newer Boeing 787-10 with lower up-front ownership costs.
The choice of engines could also determine the popularity of the revamp, with airlines typically pushing for competition. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Praveen Menon)
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER