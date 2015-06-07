Air Canada CEO says considering more A321s for Rouge unit

MIAMI, June 7 Air Canada is considering
adding around 10 Airbus A321 narrowbody jets to the
fleet of its low-cost vacation carrier Rouge, up from previous
plans for five, the Toronto-based carrier's chief executive said
on Sunday.
Rouge currently has 32 planes - 20 of the narrowbody A319s
made by Airbus and 12 wide-body Boeing 767 jets
- and plans to increase this to 50 in 2018.
"The ultimate objective is to have 25 narrowbodies, and up
to 10 of those could be larger A321s," Calin Rovinescu said on
the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) in Miami.
He said Air Canada could look at getting the A321s from the
secondary market and not necessarily buy them new.
In April last year, Air Canada finalized a deal to buy up to
109 narrowbody jets from Boeing to replace Airbus narrowbody
aircraft in its main fleet, in a major switch of supplier.
