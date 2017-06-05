版本:
AirBaltic eyes order for at least 14 jets

CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 AirBaltic is planning to buy at least 14 new planes with more than 100 seats to replace the turboprops in its fleet, with planemakers Bombardier or Embraer in the running, the Latvian-based airline's CEO said on Monday.

"We asked interested parties to come and make us an offer. That's happening right now," AirBaltic's Martin Gauss told Reuters on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Mexico. He said a decision would be made this year, although not in time for the Paris airshow later this month.

The order would be for 14 planes for delivery from 2020, likely with options for more, Gauss said.

He also said Latvia is aiming to sell a stake in the carrier late this year or early next year and that teaser documents had been sent out to interested parties. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Bill Trott)
