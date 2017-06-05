版本:
2017年 6月 6日

Airbus eyes further reduction of A380 output

CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Airbus is studying contingency plans to cut production of the A380 superjumbo aircraft again if sales do not pick up, as it examines how to break even on the twin-deck jet at production rates of less than one a month, executives said on Monday.

Airbus already plans to cut output to one a month from an unspecified level in 2018, but has said it needs to win more sales this year in order to maintain that objective. Head of Programs Didier Evrard told reporters in a briefing it was likely that production would have to be lowered once again, but said he was focused for now on the current production plan.

Sales chief John Leahy told the same briefing that he saw a future for the world's largest airliner as air traffic continues to double every 15 years. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)
