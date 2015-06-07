American Airlines CEO cites capacity growth risks

MIAMI, June 7 American Airlines Group Inc
Chief Executive Doug Parker voiced concern on Sunday
about the risk that capacity growth among airlines could depress
profits, but told Reuters that in contrast with past cycles, the
rise in capacity "feels different."
Asked about investor concerns that capacity increases at
U.S. airlines are starting to exceed growth in demand, Parker
said, "the real question is, is this a one-time catch up for
fuel prices being lower or is this airlines behaving like
airlines used to and just increasing capacity because times are
good.
"I don't know if we know the answer to that yet," Parker
said on the sidelines of an International Air Transport
Association (IATA) global airlines conference in Miami.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Jeffrey Dastin, Editing by Tim
Hepher)