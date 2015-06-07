UPDATE 1-American Airlines CEO cites capacity growth risks

(Adds detail from interview, comments from Air Canada)
By Alwyn Scott
MIAMI, June 7 American Airlines Group Inc
Chief Executive Doug Parker voiced concern on Sunday
about the risk that capacity growth among airlines could depress
profits, but told Reuters that in contrast with past cycles, the
rise in capacity "feels different."
Asked about investor concerns that capacity increases at
U.S. airlines are starting to exceed growth in demand, Parker
said, "the real question is, is this a one-time catch up for
fuel prices being lower or is this airlines behaving like
airlines used to and just increasing capacity because times are
good.
"I don't know if we know the answer to that yet," Parker
said on the sidelines of an International Air Transport
Association (IATA) global airlines conference in Miami.
U.S. airlines have posted billion-dollar profits in the past
year as fuel costs fell. Industry consolidation has also reduced
the forces that caused past capacity growth and price wars.
The issue has flared up recently however, after American
vowed to stand its ground as rival Southwest Airlines Co
increases capacity in Dallas.
The comments sparked selling of U.S. airline stocks on fears
that the two will begin discounting fares to compete in Dallas.
The Texas city is a hub for both airlines, though they are based
at different airports there.
Despite the concerns, Parker said that this round of
capacity increases "feels different" because airlines and their
financial backers have learned painful lessons from past cycles
about the costs of adding capacity. "I think everybody in the
industry understands that," he said.
In a separate interview on the sidelines of the gathering of
over 200 airlines, Air Canada Chief Executive Calin
Rovinescu said he sees minimal risk of a damaging rise in
capacity.
"The industry has learned the errors of the past," he told
Reuters. "We're dealing with a more mature and experienced
dynamic now."
He added: "People were undisciplined in the past, but they
will be more disciplined this time. However, we will see
rational growth where it makes sense to do it. You can't have
one-size fits all perspective on capacity."
Asked about Asia, Parker said American expects to expand
through partnerships and organic growth. Competitor Delta Air
Lines Inc said last month it is interested in forging
alliances with carriers in Asia.
Parker didn't suggest new partnerships, noting American
alliances with Japan Airlines Co Ltd and Cathay Pacific
Airways Ltd. He said those wouldn't preclude expanding
American service in those markets, however.
