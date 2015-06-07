Avianca owner Efromovich eyes synergies as bids for TAP

MIAMI, June 7 Brazilian-Colombian investor
German Efromovich, bidding for indebted Portuguese carrier TAP,
says there are good synergies between the airline and his
Avianca carrier.
"It's another airline, it means more growth for us,"
Efromovich told Reuters on the sidelines of the International
Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.
"We have all kinds of synergies, the same alliance, the same
fleet."
The Portuguese government on Friday received improved offers
for TAP from the two bidding consortia and said it would take
five days to analyse the bids.
Challenging Efromovich is a holding company including
American-Brazilian aviation investor, David Neeleman, founder of
U.S. airline JetBlue and the CEO of Azul Brazilian
Airlines.
Efromovich said he couldn't comment on the details of the
bid itself as the process is confidential. He made the only bid
for TAP in a failed attempt to sell the airline in 2012.
"I am optimistic by nature," he said, when asked whether he
was confiding of winning the bidding contest.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Tim Hepher)