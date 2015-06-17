Global airline group backtracks on bag size guidelines

| June 17
June 17 A global airline trade group on
Wednesday halted plans to set size guidelines for carry-on
luggage following a backlash from consumers and even some
carriers in North America.
Last week, the International Air Transport Association said
it was trying to ease anxiety that travelers feel when they
cannot find overhead bin space by recommending an optimal
carry-on size that would fit most commercial planes.
The group later said this was not a maximum limit but a
suggestion that would allow all passengers to place their bags
overhead during full flights.
Consumers viewed the news as a sign that airlines would
shrink the size limits for free carry-on bags. Tighter
restrictions would force some travelers to check bags,
lengthening their wait times at airports and hiking their costs
now that airlines often charge for checked luggage.
IATA said in a statement on Wednesday that it would reassess
its "Cabin OK" plan in light of "significant concerns raised in
the media and by key stakeholders" in North America.
While carriers such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG and
Emirates had expressed interest in the guidelines,
the group said it would work further on the program with its
member airlines and other interested parties.
"It's a big win for consumers that the airlines realize that
they'd overstepped their bounds," said Charlie Leocha, chairman
of consumer advocacy group Travelers United.
Leocha said airline fees for checked luggage caused more
travelers to take carry-on bags, crowding overhead bins on
planes. This does not happen on Southwest Airlines Co
flights because the carrier lets customers check bags for free,
he said.
Six U.S. senators on Tuesday sent a joint letter asking U.S.
airline executives to end checked baggage fees if they shrink
carry-on sizes.
At 21.5 by 13.5 by 7.5 inches (55 by 35 by 20 cm), including
wheels, the IATA proposal is slightly smaller than the 22 by 14
by 9 inches that United Continental Holdings Inc,
American Airlines Group Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc
currently allow.
"Delta has no plans to reduce the size allowance for
carry-on bags," the Atlanta-based carrier said in a statement on
Tuesday, noting concern over the IATA initiative. "Our focus and
investment in the carry-on experience have been on installation
of larger bins on domestic and international aircraft."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)