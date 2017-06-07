Boeing studies 'mild to wild' design for pivotal mid-market jet

* Marketing chief says new plane needed to fill mid-market
gap
* Industry sources see family of two twin-aisle jets
* Project set to create industrial jigsaw for 737
replacement
By Tim Hepher
CANCUN, Mexico, June 7 Boeing has looked
at options "from mild to wild" for the design of a proposed
mid-market jet, a senior executive said, hinting at a
breakthrough that industry sources say will create building
blocks for future models.
Marketing Vice President Randy Tinseth said Boeing would
leapfrog reported plans by Airbus to update its
hot-selling A321neo, as Boeing eyes a gap between narrow-body
jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market
airplane.
"We have looked at the mild and we have looked at the wild
and I can tell you we know that if you are going to address that
market, you need a new airplane," Tinseth told Reuters after a
two-day meeting of airline leaders in Mexico.
Industry sources have said the mid-market development is
pivotal for Boeing since it will spawn the industrial jigsaw,
systems and cockpits likely to be used for the next plane after
that, a three-aircraft replacement of Boeing's 737 cash cow.
Getting the "production system" right now would partially
allow Boeing to develop the next jet, which is expected to
revolve around a model carrying 180 passengers, as an industrial
spin-off of the mid-market one, albeit with major differences.
This would result in significant cost savings and avoid
repeating a patchwork of different production architectures.
Two further derivatives could extend that post-737 jet
family to 160-210 seats, based on current market forecasts.
Boeing has not yet talked about its plans beyond the
mid-market plane, which is expected to enter service by 2025.
Boeing officials declined comment on the long-term options
or specific details of the mid-market project, which one leasing
company has dubbed "797".
GOODBYE STEAM ENGINE
For the mid-market jet, industry sources have said Boeing is
settling on a family of two wide-body aircraft.
These would effectively combine a twin-aisle cabin sitting
on top of the reduced belly space of a single-aisle jet.
The aim is to reduce wind resistance or drag and therefore
operating costs.
However, it involves a risky gamble that airlines will not
need to carry much paid cargo on the routes for which the
airplane is designed, delegates at the airlines meeting in
Cancun said.
The two mid-market models, designed to carry about 220-260
passengers over 3,500 to 5,000 nautical miles (6,400-9,260 km),
will also have a wing resembling the distinctive stiletto design
of the 787 Dreamliner but with significant internal differences.
Seen from the front, the outline of traditional metal
airplane fuselages is usually closer to a true circle.
That allows pressurised air inside the cabin to push out
uniformly in all directions, easing loads and removing the need
for heavy strengthening materials.
That well-tested concept is as old as the steam engine.
Carbon composites allow manufacturers to make complex pieces
in one shape and are well suited to the more elliptical design
that Boeing has in mind for the new mid-market fuselage.
However, composites are more expensive to produce.
Reuters reported last month that the new aircraft could be
built using cheaper and faster new production techniques without
costly pressurised ovens, or autoclaves.
That technology was used to weave the carbon wings of
Russia's new MS-21 jet, which first flew last month.
Airbus this week played down a project called
A321neo-plus-plus in response to the Boeing mid-market jet,
first reported by Reuters, and said it was always reviewing
options.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan
Fenton)