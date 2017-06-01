Global airlines body sees risk of major disruption to air traffic if no Brexit deal

BERLIN, June 1 Global airlines warned on
Thursday of "major disruption" if Britain leaves the European
Union without a deal on aviation traffic.
Traffic between the UK and other EU member states is
currently covered by the EU Open Skies deal which allows EU
airlines unlimited flying rights to, from and within other EU
countries.
If no overall Brexit deal is agreed within the two year time
frame for negotiations, it is unclear what rules would govern
airlines with significant British and EU business after Brexit.
International Air Transport Association Director General
Alexandre de Juniac said the association had identified a risk
in terms of access to the UK by non-UK carriers and access to
Europe by UK carriers following Brexit.
"A negotiation that didn't take into account the question of
traffic rights would create a major disruption in crossings
between the UK and Europe, and our position is to say 'please
maintain connectivity'," de Juniac said on Thursday.
Low cost carrier Ryanair has warned that in the worst case
Brexit scenario flights could be halted between the UK and
Europe.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)