U.S. airlines affirm aviation emissions deal after Trump's Paris pullout

| MONTREAL/CANCUN, June 6
MONTREAL/CANCUN, June 6 U.S. airlines on Tuesday
affirmed their support for a plan to curb emissions from
flights, under review by the administration of President Donald
Trump who recently decided to take the country out of Paris
climate change accord.
Several U.S. airlines and industry groups said they back the
global aviation agreement approved by 70 countries, including
the United States, to curb greenhouse gases from international
flights.
Trump said on Thursday the United States would withdraw from
the landmark 2015 Paris pact to fight climate change, raising
questions about whether he would also seek to back out of the
2021 voluntary phase of the airlines agreement.
Air Transport Action Group told reporters at an industry
gathering in Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday that the deal was less
costly for carriers than navigating around multiple regional or
national rules.
Airlines for America, the trade group for major U.S.
carriers, said in response to queries from Reuters that it
remained committed to the agreement brokered by the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
At the Mexico event this week, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) and carriers like American Airlines
and United Airlines reiterated their support for
the deal.
A U.S. State Department spokeswoman said in an email that
the aviation agreement was under review, as were all regulatory
policies agreed by the Obama administration. There is no
deadline for action, she said.
Under the global deal, airlines will buy carbon credits from
environmental projects around the world to offset growth in
emissions from international commercial flights.
The deal, known as the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme
for International Aviation, has a voluntary phase starting in
2021 and that would become mandatory. Without the pact, airlines
would be charged for emissions by regions like Europe.
"We believe having a series of national or regional measures
overlapping and contradicting each other increases costs,
administration, complexity," said Michael Gill, executive
director of the Air Transport Action Group.
"Having a single global approach brings significant
financial and operational benefits," he told reporters in
Cancun.
Citing ICAO figures, he said the industry estimates the deal
will cost airlines to $1.5 billion to $6.2 billion in 2025,
depending on future carbon prices, and no more than 1.8 percent
of industry revenues by 2035.
According to ICAO, airlines from 70 States, which account
for almost 88 percent of international flights, will be covered
by the deal.
Russia and India have said they would not participate in the
voluntary phase from 2021 to 2026.
