U.S.-Cuba policy looms at aviation industry conference

CANCUN, June 6 Less than a year after passenger
flights restarted between the United States and Cuba, the future
of Cuban travel is once again up in the air.
Aviation sector leaders gathered in Cancun, Mexico said they
are concerned that President Donald Trump may reinstate some
political and economic restrictions between the two Cold War-era
foes.
The Trump administration is reviewing the Obama
administration's moves to ease restrictions on travel and
investment in Cuba. Trump has criticized the agreements by Obama
to thaw relations with the Cuban government.
Airlines, facing uncertainty about a U.S. policy that could
make moot millions in recent investments, are loath to criticize
the Trump administration's unpredictability, but the industry is
unified in saying the thaw should continue.
"Restricting the network of aviation and access to Cuba
would be bad news for aviation. Generally we welcome the
extension of access to any country by plane," IATA Director
General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters ahead of the June 4-6
conference.
The initial opening prompted a dash to launch flights into
Cuba in mid-2016. Some of the early entrants have pulled out,
including smaller carriers Frontier Airlines, Silver Airways and
Spirit Airlines.
Larger U.S. carriers have pared back flights to smaller
Cuban cities to focus on service to the capital, Havana.
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United
Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue
have all requested increased frequency on various
Havana routes. Those requests are in limbo pending the
administration's review.
U.S. cruise operators and airlines stand to lose around $712
million in annual revenues if the Trump administration fully
reinstates restrictions on travel to Cuba, Washington lobby
group Engage Cuba said in a report last week.
When the application process first opened in 2016, an
arrangement between the two governments allowed for 20 daily
flights to Havana. Cuba reported 4 million arrivals last year,
of which 285,000 were Americans. Another 300,000 Cuban Americans
visited but are not considered tourists.
'AMERICANS ARE GOOD TIPPERS'
Eased travel restrictions have already dramatically reshaped
Cuba's tourism scene, including the Nacional Hotel, which
overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and entry to Havana Bay.
Tourists now flood the back veranda of the iconic mammoth
structure, paying triple the prices and spilling out of the
previously half-empty space.
Cruise ships, once a rarity in the Bay, now dot the
shoreline, and Americans are no longer an unusual sight among
visitors.
Meleny, a state tour guide, who asked her last name not be
used, says she worries about Trump every night.
"We will see what he does, but it would be a shame if he
drops a bomb on all this. This job isn't great, but the
Americans are good tippers and that is how I feed my kids and
buy them shoes," she said.
American visitors to Cuba could increase as much as
sevenfold by 2025, according to a report by the Boston
Consulting Group. Given tourism infrastructure is already
creaking, that means there are business opportunities aplenty
but U.S companies must learn to navigate a centrally-planned
economy.
The United States still officially prohibits its citizens
from visiting Cuba as tourists. However, travel between the two
countries is easier now than it has been in more than half a
century thanks to exceptions to that ban, which allow travelers
to claim they are visiting family or engaging in business,
cultural, religious or educational activities.
In a tweet shortly after his November election win, Trump
threatened to "terminate" the relationship unless the Cuban
government agreed to a number of political concessions. The
administration could announce its review's findings as early as
this month.
Business industry leaders, particularly in the airline and
travel industry, have been fearful of a repeal of Obama-era
policies, appealing to Trump's pledge to keep "America First" by
allowing continued business with the Caribbean island.
Airlines have praised the opening of the travel market,
under which general tourism is still restricted but a number of
visa options exist for those seeking to visit the island.
"The Caribbean is so core to JetBlue that we see Cuba as
very important to us, longer term," JetBlue, which has twice
requested and been denied a Boston to Havana route, CEO Robin
Hayes told Reuters.
Cuba continues to present many opportunities in the near-
and long-term, said Peter Cerda, IATA regional VP for the
Americas.
"IATA has been working closely with the authorities in Cuba
to launch a (billing and settlement plan), which will help with
the selling of tickets to Cuban citizens … within the timeframe
of 2017."
(Reporting by Alana Wise, Brad Haynes, Tim Hepher, Victoria
Bryan and Marc Frank; Editing by Nick Zieminski)