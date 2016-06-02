Emirates president criticises industry's ability to track lost jets

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
LONDON, June 2 The president of Dubai's Emirates airline slammed the aviation industry's inability to quickly locate aircraft black boxes following crashes, and said more needed to be done to ensure air passenger safety in general.
"As far as aircraft tracking is concerned, it's a disgrace," Emirates president Tim Clark told the IATA annual meeting on Thursday.
The black box recorders from the flight from EgyptAir MS804 are still being sought two weeks after it crashed into the Mediterranean killing all 66 people on board, the latest example of difficulties in locating devices vital in crash investigations.
Clark said that any suggestion that entities in global aviation were cautious on tracking technology due to their high cost was "anathema to my thinking". He added that manufacturers of recording devices should make them more robust.
"They must have much more power to develop beacons and locating systems in very, very remote areas," he said.
He also called for aviation security to be improved across the board. "In my view we are not doing enough," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.