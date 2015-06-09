Emirates airline president: would like to return as FIFA sponsor

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
MIAMI, June 9 Emirates airline would be interested in renewing a deal to sponsor the FIFA World Cup once the scandal over corruption has been cleared up, the carrier's president said on Tuesday.
Emirates decided late last year not to renew its contract to sponsor the tournament, saying the deal was not meeting its expectations.
"A lot of it not meeting our expectations has been explained by what has been revealed," Tim Clark told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
FIFA president Sepp Blatter resigned last Tuesday, less than one week after Swiss police staged a dawn raid on a luxury hotel in Zurich and arrested several officials on corruption charges filed by U.S. prosecutors in New York.
"I'm very glad that our name was not associated with it at this stage," Clark said.
He said that it was a tough decision for Emirates, which has other high profile sponsorships such as with soccer clubs Arsenal, AC Milan and Paris St Germain, to not renew the contract and that it would be interested in sponsoring the tournament again.
"I'd like to think that when it's all sorted out we get back in because it's great for us, we're so football orientated," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.