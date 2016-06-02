版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 02:49 BJT

Ethiopian Airlines considering 10-15 Boeing 777-8 purchase-CEO

DUBLIN, June 2 Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, is considering whether to buy 10 to 15 Boeing 777-8s to expand his longhaul fleet, the airline's chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Conor Humphries)

