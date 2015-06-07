Etihad Airways CEO says in expanded codeshare deal with Air France-KLM

MIAMI, June 7 Etihad Airways and Air France-KLM
have reached a preliminary agreement to share codes on
more flights, opening more European cities to Etihad's
customers, its Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in an
interview Sunday.
Hogan said the airlines have yet to conclude the terms of
the deal, but he expects to announce the strengthened
partnership later this year. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier also is
looking to expand codeshare agreements with Philippine Airlines,
Garuda Indonesia and Malaysia Airlines, Hogan said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Eric Walsh)