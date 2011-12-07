IATA sees aircraft financing tougher in 2012

GENEVA Dec 7 Financing for commercial aircraft is likely to be costlier and tougher to get next year amid Europe's debt crisis, IATA Director General Tony Tyler said on Wednesday.

Tyler, head of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific until the summer, also warned that some European carriers might defer or cancel orders already placed, although he recognised that this would not be easy.

"I think there is more than a possibility that financing will be much more difficult next year than it has been hitherto and certainly more expensive," he told air industry reporters at IATA's Geneva headquarters.

IATA said the industry could lose $8.3 billion next year if the current European sovereign debt crisis evolved into a full-blown banking crisis and recession.

Asked what effect this scenario might have on aircraft orders, Tyler replied:

"Demand for new aircraft is likely to be driven by efficiencies of new aircraft as well as growth and a lot of the headline orders you are seeing are for delivery in several years time.

"From my conversations with lessors, there is no doubt that it is tightening up and that is more likely to be the constraint in the immediate short term," he told journalists at the annual briefing by the body, the International Air Transport Association.

Asked whether airlines would cancel or defer orders if the losses did hit $8 billion, Tyler said, "I wouldn't rule out that particularly European carriers would defer or cancel orders, but I know from experience that it is a very expensive business.

"Manufacturers tend to be pretty tough if you want to defer delivery in the next few months or a year, so it is very difficult to defer or cancel capacity at short notice."

His comments appeared less positive on the issue than a forecast on Tuesday from leading manufacturer Boeing.

The planemaker said airlines would avert a shortfall in aircraft financing by relying increasingly on capital markets and alternative sources as pressure grows on European banks.

The industry must find an extra $18 billion to pay for what could be another record production year in 2012, driven by demand in Asia.