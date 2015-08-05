Global air freight capacity rise outstrips demand in June

VIENNA Aug 5 Demand for air freight slowed further in June, as global trade weakened and capacity outstripped demand, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Demand rose 1.2 percent in June, compared with 2.1 percent for May, while capacity outpaced that at 5.3 percent, IATA said in its regular monthly air freight report.

Last week, Lufthansa cut its outlook for its freight unit due to overcapacity and stuttering demand from China.

"The remainder of the year holds mixed signals. The general expectation is for an acceleration of economic growth, but business confidence and export orders look weak," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)