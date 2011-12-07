REFILE-UPDATE 1-Airlines brace for heavy impact from Europe crisis

* IATA cuts 2012 airline industry profit forecast to $3.5
bln
* Worst-case scenario sees losses of $8 bln if Europe crisis
spirals
GENEVA, Dec 7 Airlines worldwide face
severe losses next year if Europe's politicians fail to get to
grips with the region's debt crisis, the industry's leading
trade group warned on Wednesday.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA )
shaved its main forecast for industry profits to $3.5 billion
for 2012, but said the industry could plunge to an $8.3 billion
loss with no region of the world exempt if Europe's debt woes
precipitate a new banking crisis.
IATA, whose 240 airlines carry 84 percent of global traffic,
had previously forecast industry profits of $4.9 billion in 2012
after estimated profits of $6.9 billion this year. The 2011
figure was unchanged from IATA's previous outlook in September.
"The biggest risk facing airline profitability over the next
year is the economic turmoil that would result from a failure of
governments to resolve the eurozone sovereign debt crisis," said
IATA Director General Tony Tyler.
"Such an outcome could lead to losses of over $8 billion,
the largest since the 2008 financial crisis," he added.
So far aviation has been relatively optimistic about its
prospects as Europe teeters on the edge of recession, with
rising demand in Asia and capacity restraint in North America
seen boosting profits and driving talk of a two-speed market.
Few industry leaders have been willing to contemplate a
meltdown, with Airbus and Boeing Co cranking up
production to record levels to meet demand for fuel-efficient
new airplanes.
But IATA said it could not ignore growing economic risks.
"There remains a very significant risk that the sovereign
debt crisis in the eurozone could spiral out of control,
generating a banking crisis and more widespread economic
weakness," it said in a market forecast on Wednesday.
RISK ASSESSMENT
IATA gave a second, worst-case scenario that draws on a risk
assessment on the European debt crisis carried out by the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
The exercise takes account of the possibility a full-blown
banking crisis marked by deep European recession and with the
fallout felt globally. IATA adopted the OECD's downside forecast
that the global economy would grow by 0.8 percent next year.
"In this scenario, airlines would see growth in passenger
demand grind to a halt and a 4.7 percent contraction in cargo
markets," the Geneva-based agency said.
Freight markets are already falling in a sign of declining
business confidence and weakening global trade, though passenger
business of many airlines is performing better than expected.
Freight traffic shrank 5 percent between May and October.
IATA groups most of the world's flag carriers and
traditional network airlines such as International Airlines
, Lufthansa and Air China, but
excludes most low-cost carriers which have generated much of the
industry's traffic growth. However, its forecasts include
estimates for low-cost travel.
Under the central forecast of $3.5 billion global airline
profits, regional differences are expected to widen as European
carriers slip into a combined loss of $0.6 billion and Asian
airlines pull in profits of $2.1 billion helped by China.
North American carriers are relatively buoyant with
estimated 2012 profits of $1.7 billion due to cost cuts and
capacity restraint but IATA says the bankruptcy filing of
American Airlines underscores the sector's fragility.