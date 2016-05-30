Air travel demand slows as airlines confront security, fragile economies

* IATA annual meeting and transport summit June 1-3
* Airline profits boosted by cheap fuel
* Fragile economies, security woes dampen demand
* CEOs to discuss emissions cutting plans
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, May 30 Air passenger demand in April
rose at its slowest rate since January 2015, weighed by the
March attacks on Brussels airport and highlighting safety as one
of the main challenges facing top airline executives meeting
this week.
While airlines are enjoying a boost from lower oil prices,
weakening economies and falling ticket prices are also posing
problems for a sector which operates on thin profit margins.
The International Air Transport Association's (IATA) latest
air passenger figures, released on Monday, showed demand rose by
4.6 percent in April, following the suicide bomb attacks in
Brussels that killed 16 people at the end of March.
How to improve security following other attacks on popular
travel destinations is likely to feature high on the agenda at
the annual IATA meeting from June 1 to June 3 in Dublin.
Airlines are also under pressure to reduce carbon dioxide
emissions and CEOs will discuss proposals by U.N. agency ICAO
for a global market-based measure to offset emissions.
The industry favours a global scheme, rather than a
patchwork across the world, IATA Director General Tony Tyler
told journalists ahead of the meeting.
A possible British exit from the European Union and the
U.S. elections are also areas of concern, with European carriers
already warning a "Brexit" could dampen travel demand.
While airlines' cost bases benefited from the lower price of
fuel, oil has been creeping back up to under $50 per barrel and
the low oil price is hurting economies in Latin America, the
Middle East and Russia, and oil firms cutting back on corporate
travel has led to lower demand for seats in premium cabins.
"It's still set reasonably fair for the airlines' financial
performance, but the bigger worry is the fragility of the global
economy," IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said on Monday.
Air fares fell around 4 percent in early 2016 and are
expected to decline further, says IATA, which represents around
260 airlines accounting for 83 percent of global air traffic.
"There's quite a lot of capacity growth despite the weaker
pricing environment, especially from the European legacy
carriers, and I would have expected to see more discipline on
that," aviation consultant John Strickland said.
Delta Air Lines, British Airways-owner IAG
and Lufthansa are among major carriers to have trimmed
growth plans to protect prices.
Tyler, attending his last meeting as director general before
handing over to Alexandre de Juniac, the outgoing CEO of Air
France-KLM, will give an industry profit outlook on
Thursday.
IATA has previously forecast net profits will reach record
levels of $36.3 billion in 2016, for a net profit margin of 5.1
percent, with North American carriers accounting for over half
of the total.
Jonathan Wober, chief financial analyst at CAPA-Centre for
Aviation, still expects industry margins to rise this year
thanks to the low price of oil.
"Demand is still broadly healthy, but there is also growing
uncertainty at the macro level with cuts to world GDP forecasts
and geopolitical tensions," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher and Conor Humphries;
Editing by Alexander Smith)