UPDATE 1-Airlines body says laptop ban affecting Middle East-U.S. traffic

* Overall demand for air travel up 10.7 pct in April
* Middle East airlines' growth slower than 5-year average
* Middle East-US traffic falls in March
* Airlines body calls for alternatives to restrictions
(Adds further comments, background, estimate of impact)
BERLIN, June 1 Restrictions on bringing large
electronic devices into aircraft cabins on certain routes to the
United States are affecting traffic between the Middle East and
the United States, a global airlines' association said on
Thursday.
Overall demand for air travel rose 10.7 percent in April,
but the growth rate for the Middle East airlines was slower than
its five-year average, a trend not seen in other regions, the
International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.
In March, the United States announced restrictions on large
electronic items, such as laptops, on flights originating from
10 airports, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi
Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, because of fears that a concealed bomb
could be installed in electronic devices taken onto aircraft.
That affects carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and
Turkish Airlines.
IATA said that in March traffic measured in revenue
passenger kilometres between the Middle East and the United
States fell by 2.8 percent year-on-year, the first drop in at
least seven years.
"It's too early to be absolutely sure, but we think these
numbers are indicative of some impact on travel," IATA chief
economist Brian Pearce said on Thursday.
The United States seemed set to expand the restrictions last
month to flights from Europe but, after discussions with
European partners, it has not yet announced a decision.
Any extension of the ban could affect U.S. and European
airlines such as United, Delta, American
Airlines, Lufthansa, British Airways,
Air France-KLM and Norwegian Air Shuttle .
Authorities have been discussing several aspects, including
the potential safety implications of storing large numbers of
laptop batteries in cargo holds.
IATA has called for alternatives to placing such devices in
the hold, such as enhanced screening at airports, more training
of airport security staff and the use of dogs trained to detect
explosives.
It estimates that if the restrictions were extended to
Europe it could result in a $1.4 billion hit to productivity
from passengers not being able to work while in the air.
IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said that the
uncertainty over whether the ban would be extended was not yet
having a measurable impact on overall bookings.
"In the mid term, if the decision is made, it's another
story," he said.
IATA holds it annual general meeting in Cancun from June
4-6, where it will give an update on airlines' expected
profitability for this year.
