CORRECTED-Low-cost airlines shake up market for long haul flights

By Victoria Bryan
CANCUN, Mexico, June 7 Low-cost, long-haul air
travel has taken off across the Atlantic, shaking a club of
major airlines meeting in Mexico this week and forcing
established flag carriers to set up budget subsidiaries or lower
fares.
Transatlantic routes are among the industry's most popular
and profitable, and budget carriers are trying to grab a slice
of that business by boosting capacity on them by 68 percent this
summer, according to data from air travel intelligence company
OAG.
A looming fare war has gained fresh momentum from
lightweight new planes with fresh, appealing interiors that help
to keep costs down.
Norwegian Air Shuttle and Icelandic rival Wow have
grabbed headlines with fares as low as $69 and $55 this summer,
although Wow's flights involve a stop in Reykjavik.
Legacy carriers are not idly standing by, and executives at
the International Air Transport Association meeting in Cancun,
Mexico, said in interviews they were confident their plans to
offer low-cost long-haul flights would succeed.
"Disrupters such as Norwegian Air Shuttle and AirAsia X
have shaken up the airline market and forced scheduled
operators to rethink their transatlantic strategies,"
Euromonitor travel project manager Nadejda Popova said.
Lufthansa's Eurowings budget carrier is in its
second year of long-haul flying, while Air France is
planning to launch a lower-cost long haul brand this fall in a
project dubbed Boost.
"It confirms our decision that others are following,"
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said, adding that the
German carrier would not have invested in Eurowings without the
potential for profit.
International Airlines Group, the holding company
for British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, launched
low-cost long-haul brand Level on Thursday with surprisingly
strong ticket sales.
IAG CEO Willie Walsh said at the launch that Level would fly
five planes next summer and expand to other European cities.
Level's hub is in Barcelona, where Norwegian will also
launch U.S. flights this summer with two A330s.
British Airways is putting more seats on its 777 planes,
moving to 10 abreast in economy.
"BA's seat cost will be lower than Norwegian's by this time
next year," Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew predicted.
U.S. carriers, stung by previous efforts to set up low-cost
units in the 1990s, have introduced new, no-frills fare classes
that let passengers pay for extras while booking online.
PROFIT DOUBTS AND LAKER LEGACY
The 68 percent increase in low-cost transatlantic capacity
equates to a 5 percent market share, up from 3 percent last
year.
Aviation consultant John Strickland said he questioned how
widely low-cost long-haul can be profitable, especially on some
less popular destinations.
He pointed out that even Michael O'Leary, CEO of the highly
profitable European low-cost carrier Ryanair, has held
back because he said he could not get planes at the right price.
"On the North Atlantic you have volume markets where it can
work. Asia can work, but the extent to which the model can be
delivered at levels of sustainable profitability is far from
clear," Strickland said.
Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said low-cost
carriers would have a hard time on transatlantic routes unless
they also offer an attractive business travel service.
"It's not just about the seats. It's whether you have the
right frequencies, the air miles, the connections with other
destinations," Janaillac said.
In September 1977, Freddie Laker challenged legacy carriers
by offering cut-price Skytrain flights between London's Gatwick
Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
But it went bust in 1982 after established rivals cut fares and
forced it out of the market.
Norwegian is pressing on anyway, shifting away from
short-haul routes to focus on long-haul. It is deploying narrow
body 737 Max planes on transatlantic routes and has converted
some Airbus orders to larger A321neo planes that can fly longer
routes.
In homage to Laker and in a pointed signal to established
rivals, his portrait will adorn the tail fin of Norwegian's new
737 Max planes taking off this summer on transatlantic routes.
It is also in talks with Ryanair over the Irish carrier
feeding its own short-haul customers to Norwegian's long-haul
flights, which would help fill planes.
Younger travellers especially find the new budget carriers
appealing.
Qubilah Huddleston, a 26-year-old graduate student from
Baltimore, Maryland, in January flew Norwegian Air roundtrip
from Boston to London for about $300.
"The first time I flew to Europe, I flew Delta, and I think
I paid like $1,000," Huddleston said. "And I got way better
service on Norwegian."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Alana
Wise and Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Chang)