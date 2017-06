CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.

"From an outlook perspective we are getting more optimistic every week regarding our demand situation, especially from the U.S. and from Asia," Carsten Spohr told journalists on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Mexico. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)