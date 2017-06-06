UPDATE 1-Lufthansa CEO optimistic on demand, eyes Italy opportunities

(Adds more comments on Italy, profit guidance, comment from
JAL)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa
flights is better than expected this year, with
traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the
carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
Lufthansa will also look at any opportunities that arise in
Italy depending on what happens with stricken carrier Alitalia,
though it has no plans to buy the Italian airline, Carsten Spohr
told journalists on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting
in Mexico.
"From an outlook perspective we are getting more optimistic
every week regarding our demand situation, especially from the
U.S. and from Asia," Spohr said.
He said that should any Alitalia planes come up for sale,
then Lufthansa would look at those and also suggested that
Lufthansa could increase capacity via its Eurowings budget unit.
Low-cost rivals Ryanair, easyJet and Vueling
are also looking to replace capacity that could be lost
depending on what happens with Alitalia, whose future is under
review.
"Eurowings is a pan-European model. If there's opportunities
to bring Eurowings into Italy... that could be one option,"
Spohr said.
Lufthansa currently expects underlying earnings before
interest and tax to fall slightly this year from last year's
1.75 billion euros.
"The guidance is as it is," Spohr said when asked if he
would be upgrading the profit outlook.
Last year, carriers in Europe reported a drop in demand from
travelers from Asia after attacks in Paris, Brussels and Nice,
but traffic flows have made a recovery this year.
However, a spate of attacks in Britain since March have
raised fears that travelers could be deterred again.
Japan Airlines Co said on Monday that demand for
travel from Japan to Europe remained slow.
"One of the things that has been very sluggish is the flow
of Japanese people to Europe because of the threat of
terrorism," Chairman Masaru Onishi said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Hay)