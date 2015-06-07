Lufthansa CEO says positive traffic trend continued in May

MIAMI, June 7 A positive trend in April traffic
at Germany's Lufthansa continued in May, Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday.
Lufthansa said last month its April passenger traffic in
terms of revenue seat kilometres rose 7.1 pct, though the load
factor, or proportion of seats sold, dropped 1.4 percentage
points to 78.1 percent.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the
International Air Transport Association (IATA), Spohr also said
he thought the number of dedicated freighter aircraft at the
airline group would slowly go down.
Lufthansa has a fleet of four Boeing 777F and 16 Boeing
MD-11F freighters, according to its latest annual report.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Tim Hepher)