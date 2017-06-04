Malaysia Airlines close to deal for more widebody Airbus planes

| CANCUN, Mexico, June 4
Malaysia Airlines is
close to signing deals for six or seven second-hand widebody
A330 planes for its fleet this year as it seeks to grow on
international routes amidst good demand for summer bookings, its
chief executive said on Sunday.
Malaysia Airlines has been in talks with airlines and
leasing companies about bringing in used widebody planes to
replace the single-aisle planes it currently flies on some
five-hour flights, such routes as to India, China and Hong Kong.
"We've found the planes, we're in the process of doing due
diligence," Peter Bellew told Reuters in an interview on the
sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air
Transport Association. He said he hopes to sign a deal in July
and the planes, which have Wi-Fi and lie-flat seats in business,
could enter the airline's fleet by the end of the year.
Bookings for the next six months are looking good and yields
- a measure of revenue per passenger - are up around 10 percent
from a year earlier in June, July and August after coming under
pressure at the start of the year, Bellew said.
Uncertainty over failed travel bans in the United States and
political turmoil in Europe has driven demand from travellers in
the Middle East and India, Bellew said.
"We've seen a significant upturn in business from India
because of that and I think that's only set to continue," he
said.
Malaysia Airlines had offered to lease some A330s from
Alitalia, in the event the struggling carrier collapsed.
However, Bellew said it seemed Alitalia would survive as an
airline operating medium and long-haul flights and so those
planes would not become available.
Malaysia Airlines is also due to receive the first two of
six new A350 planes this year from Airbus SE, but
deliveries have been delayed due to issues with cabin equipment
supplied by France's Zodiac Aerospace PA.
The carrier was due to receive the first in October, but
that has slipped to November and Bellew expects it may be the
end of December before they arrive.
He confirmed Malaysia was still looking to order around 30
new widebody planes from Boeing or Airbus for delivery
from 2019 and 2020 but that the prices they were asking were not
realistic.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Brad Haynes and James
Dalgleish)