Global air passenger traffic demand up 7.6 pct in November - IATA

Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 11 Global demand for air travel rose 7.6 percent in November, the strongest rate for nine months, with European traffic rebounding, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.
Global capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose slower than demand at 6.5 percent, meaning load factors - a measure of how full planes are - increased 0.8 percentage points to a November record high of 78.9 percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.
European carriers saw demand rise 8.3 percent in November, suggesting that the region is recovering from disruption caused by attacks and political upheavals, IATA said.
IATA has forecast airlines' profitability will fall in 2017 after peaking this year.
"The threat of terrorism, questions over the durability of the economic upswing, rising oil prices and increasing protectionist rhetoric are among the concerns. " IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.