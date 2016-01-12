Air travel demand tempered by Transaero, Lufthansa in November - IATA

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
FRANKFURT Jan 12 Demand for air travel slowed from the previous month in November, muted by the halt of operations by Russia's troubled Transaero and labour strikes at Lufthansa, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.
Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 5.9 percent in November, compared with a 7.1 percent gain recorded in October, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.