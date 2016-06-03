Qatar Airways favours live aircraft data over ejectable 'black boxes'

DUBLIN, June 3 Qatar Airways is in favour of the
real-time transmission of aircraft data rather than the
ejectable 'black box' data recorders favoured by others in the
industry, its chief executive said on Friday.
Airbus and others favour data recorders that can
pop out of an aircraft before an accident, removing the need for
challenging searches on the seabed.
"I am a very big supporter of constant data transmitted
simultaneously to the ground," Akbar al Baker told journalists
at the International Air Transport Association annual general
meeting in Dublin when asked about whether he was in favour of
deployable black boxes or constant streaming of data.
He also said Qatar constantly tracks not just location, but
also data from the aircraft, with a team on the ground looking
out for any diversions from planned routes.
"With so much terrorism, uncertainty, I think it is very
prudent for an airline to track airplanes," he said. "We don't
track location, but also receive telemetry data from aircraft."
