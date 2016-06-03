版本:
Qatar Airways CEO says not interested in more A380s or stretched version of A350

DUBLIN, June 3 Qatar Airways is not interested in buying any more A380 super jumbo jets, nor is it interested in a possible stretched version of the larger version of the A350 plane, its CEO said on Friday.

"We already have 777-9X and I think the aircraft that we bought will do the job we want it to do," Akbar al Baker said of the potential stretched A350. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Sarah Young)

