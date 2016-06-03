Qatar Airways CEO says not interested in more A380s or stretched version of A350

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, June 3 Qatar Airways is not interested in buying any more A380 super jumbo jets, nor is it interested in a possible stretched version of the larger version of the A350 plane, its CEO said on Friday.
"We already have 777-9X and I think the aircraft that we bought will do the job we want it to do," Akbar al Baker said of the potential stretched A350. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Sarah Young)
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.