公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二

Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for concessions to U.S. airlines

MIAMI, June 8 Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday he saw no reason for Middle Eastern governments to propose any changes to transportation policy in response to U.S. airlines that allege unfair competition from Gulf carriers.

"Why should my government make any concession?" he said in an interview at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.

"There is an agreement signed by two mature governments. And those agreements are being implemented," he said.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

