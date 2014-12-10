Airlines body calls for UN to regulate anti-aircraft weaponry

GENEVA Dec 10 Global airlines body IATA has
called on the UN to regulate anti-aircraft weaponry in a similar
way to chemical weapons following the shooting down of a
commercial airliner over Ukraine earlier this year.
"We are calling on ICAO to work within the UN framework to
implement the responsible design, manufacture and deployment of
weapons with anti-aircraft capability into international law,"
IATA Director General Tony Tyler said at a media briefing on
Wednesday, referring to the United Nations' aviation safety
agency.
He described the shooting down of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines
Boeing 777, over eastern Ukraine in July as an "outrage" and
said the fact that powerful weapons were now in the hands of
non-state entities had raised a new threat that the airline
industry had to deal with.
Dutch investigators are trying to reconstruct the wreckage
of MH17 in order to establish exactly what brought down the
plane, killing all 298 people on board.
UN conventions prohibit the use of chemical weapons and
anti-personnel landmines and regulate their destruction.
Tyler said achieving something similar for weapons with
anti-aircraft capability would take time. "But it must be
pursued."
