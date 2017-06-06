Angry passengers prompting airline CEOs to learn to say sorry

| CANCUN, Mexico, June 6
customer complaints amplified by social media, airline
executives meeting in Mexico this week said they need to
apologize and explain more quickly when things go wrong.
In the past few months, United Airlines has been
criticized after authorities dragged a passenger from an
overbooked flight, and British Airways came under fire after an
IT meltdown left thousands stranded on a holiday weekend.
In both instances, customers took to social media to attack
the airlines, with a video of the United passenger being dragged
from his seat going viral.
Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew said during a panel
session with other CEOs that they had "15 minutes or less to say
sorry."
Last week a Malaysia Airlines flight departing from
Melbourne had to turn back after a passenger suffering mental
health issues attempted to enter the cockpit.
"We had the first statement out within 14 minutes from the
minute I heard about it in the sky," Bellew said. He said that
with passengers live streaming the events from their phones and
the proliferation of fake news, it was crucial to react fast.
United Airlines boss Oscar Munoz said he had not apologized
quickly enough after 69-year-old passenger David Dao was dragged
from a United flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
when he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew
members.
"The initial focus for me should have been to do what I did
a few hours later and apologize," he said.
However, he rejected Bellew's suggestion that 15 minutes was
the cut-off point, saying there was more time than that and it
was important to establish facts first
"Airlines typically want to recoil but they would do better
to get out there and face it head on," said independent
aviation consultant John Strickland. "They need to explain what
happened and how they're handling it."
British Airways came under fire from customers on social
media for slow responses to stranded passengers. Willie Walsh,
CEO of British Airways-parent IAG, admitted the airline
communicated poorly with its recent computer snafu. "...We will
learn from that and will share it with anyone who is prepared to
listen," he said.
