U.S. air traffic control system to mimic Canada's system, A4A says

MIAMI, June 7 The U.S. air traffic control
system is likely to be restructured to resemble Canada's system,
and the change could happen quickly, the head of the U.S.
airline trade group said on Sunday.
We wouldn't "cookie cutter" the Canadian system, known as
NAV Canada, said Nick Calio, president of Airlines for America.
"But that's the best-operated system out there."
Overhaul of the U.S. system operated by the Federal Aviation
Administration is being considered as part of a reauthorization
of the government agency due for a vote in Congress by Sept. 30.
A temporary extension of FAA authorization is likely to be
needed to work out changes to the U.S. system, Calio told
Reuters, but it wouldn't be a lengthy delay.
Calio spoke on the sidelines of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) global airline conference in Miami.
