Air France suspends all flights to Tel Aviv due to security situation

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
PARIS, July 22 Air France said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until further notice due to the evolution of the security situation in Israel.
"For security reasons linked to the evolution of the local situation, Air France has decided to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv," a spokesman said.
"The decision was taken by the company's security division and will come into effect immediately and remain until further notice." (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: