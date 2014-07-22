版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 23日 星期三 01:30 BJT

Air France suspends all flights to Tel Aviv due to security situation

PARIS, July 22 Air France said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until further notice due to the evolution of the security situation in Israel.

"For security reasons linked to the evolution of the local situation, Air France has decided to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv," a spokesman said.

"The decision was taken by the company's security division and will come into effect immediately and remain until further notice." (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐