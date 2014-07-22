Air Canada cancels Tuesday flight to Israel on safety concerns

TORONTO, July 22 Air Canada has canceled its scheduled flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, scheduled for later on Tuesday, the Canadian flagship carrier said on Tuesday, citing safety concerns.

The decision follows similar moves by other carriers, including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines' US Airways, which suspended operations to Ben Gurion International Airport due to escalating conflict in the region.

An Air Canada spokeswoman said the airline will continue to evaluate the situation going forward. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)