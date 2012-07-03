版本:
REFILE-JetBlue pilot who disrupted flight declared insane and not guilty- judge

By Jim Forsyth

SAN ANTONIO, July 3 A Texas judge on Tuesday found a JetBlue pilot insane and not guilty of interfering with a flight after his bizarre behavior forced an emergency landing in March.

Clayton Osbon, 49, had been charged with interference with a flight crew and could have faced up to twenty years in prison.

Court documents show U.S. District Judge Mary Lou Robinson in Amarillo, Texas received a report from a psychological examination that concluded, in the words of the court filing, "at the time of the commission of the offense, the defendant appeared to suffer from a severe mental disease or defect that impaired his ability to appreciate the nature, quality, or wrongfulness of his behavior."

All parties, including the prosecutors, agreed to the report.

