UPDATE 1-JetBlue pilot who disrupted flight declared insane, not guilty

By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, July 3 A Texas judge on Tuesday
found a JetBlue pilot insane and not guilty of interfering with
a flight after his bizarre behavior forced an emergency landing
in March.
Clayton Osbon, 49, had been charged with interference with a
flight crew and could have faced up to 20 years in prison.
Court documents show U.S. District Judge Mary Lou Robinson
in Amarillo, Texas, received a report from a psychological
examination that concluded, "at the time of the commission of
the offense, the defendant appeared to suffer from a severe
mental disease or defect that impaired his ability to appreciate
the nature, quality, or wrongfulness of his behavior."
All parties, including the prosecutors, agreed to the
report.
Last month, Judge Robinson declared Osbon fit to stand
trial, saying he was "not now suffering from a mental disease or
defect" that would make it impossible for him to assist in his
own defense.
Osbon had been examined by a government-appointed
psychologist who did not address whether he was sane at the time
of the March 27 incident.
Witnesses said Osbon had to be wrestled to the floor of the
plane that was heading from New York to Las Vegas after he began
sprinting down the aisle, yelling that "Things don't matter,"
and talking about Afghanistan, Iraq and al-Qaeda.
Before being locked out of the flight deck by the first
officer, the FBI said Osbon had tried to interfere with the
plane's controls and began rambling, saying, "We're not going to
Vegas," and warning the first officer that "We're going to have
to take a leap of faith."
Judge Robinson ordered that Osbon be taken to a prison in
Fort Worth, Texas, for a mental examination, then returned to
court for an August 6 hearing, where his fate will be up to the
judge.
Under federal law, people found not guilty by reason of
insanity can be incarcerated until they can establish that they
are entitled to be released.
Several passengers on board the flight have filed suit
against JetBlue for gross negligence, saying the airline should
have known that he was unfit for duty as a pilot.