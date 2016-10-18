UPDATE 2-U.S. airlines booking services resume after Sabre fixes tech glitch

(Recasts story, adds statement from airlines, background)
Oct 17 Sabre Corp said on Monday it had
fixed a technical issue that affected booking services of its
U.S. airline partners such as Southwest Airlines Co,
Virgin America and JetBlue Airways Corp.
Customers of these airlines were unable to book or modify
existing reservations due to a temporary outage of Sabre's
computer systems.
A spokeswoman from Sabre said the outage of a pricing engine
impacting some of its airline and travel agent customers had
been resolved and the systems were back in recovery mode.
"Domestic booking functionality on Southwest.com is back up
and running at this time," Southwest tweeted.
Virgin America also tweeted saying they were facing a
reservations system outage causing booking and check-in issues
and that the problem had been resolved.
When contacted, JetBlue said the tech issue had been
resolved, and customers could now book flights or change
existing reservations on the website, the mobile app or over the
phone.
As airlines switch to electronic luggage tags and more
travelers swap paper tickets for boarding passes stored on
smartphones, industry consultants say the impact of technology
disruptions will keep growing. reut.rs/2ehHvYG
That means more money lost for airlines and more travel
plans thwarted for passengers when a glitch occurs.
Earlier this year, Delta Air Lines Inc canceled
hundreds of flights and delayed many others after an outage hit
its computer systems, grounding planes and stranding passengers
of one of
the world's largest carriers at airports around the globe.
American Airlines Group Inc flights were delayed in
April last year because of an application problem on pilots'
iPads, which recently replaced paper flight manuals. Some planes
returned to airport gates to access Wi-Fi and fix the issue.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Shalini Nagarajan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sunil Nair)