Southwest, JetBlue experiencing tech issues preventing new bookings

Oct 17 Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue
Airways Corp said they were experiencing technical
issues preventing new bookings due to an outage of a pricing
engine provided by Sabre Corp.
"We are not able to accept new bookings or changes to
existing reservations on jetblue.com, JetBlue mobile app and
over the phone," JetBlue said in a statement.
Southwest Airlines had a similar issue but added that
international bookings are not affected.
"We apologize for the issue affecting our customers," Sabre
said in a tweet. "We are working urgently towards a resolution
and will provide updates as they arise."
