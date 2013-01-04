UPDATE 1-Pilot fails breath test at Minneapolis airport,arrested

MINNEAPOLIS Jan 4 An American Eagle pilot
preparing for a flight to New York on Friday morning was
arrested on board an aircraft at Minneapolis-St. Paul
International Airport on suspicion of being under the influence
of alcohol, an airport spokesman said.
"The pilot was in the process of doing the pre-flight check
and a witness had smelled alcohol on the pilot's breath,"
airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said.
Hogan said the man failed a breath test administered by
airport police and was taken to a local hospital for a blood
alcohol test. Results of the blood test could take weeks. He did
not know the results of the breath test.
The blood alcohol threshold for pilots is 0.04 under Federal
Aviation Administration rules, about half of what it would be
for a private motorist.
Airport police said in a statement that charges were pending
against pilot Kolbjorn Jarle Kristiansen, 48, of Raleigh, North
Carolina. He was released to airline personnel on his own
recognizance, police said.
Officers and a Transportation Security Administration agent
at an airport checkpoint "detected the odor of a consumed
alcohol beverage" as they passed Kristiansen, who was arrested
just before 6 a.m. (1200 GMT), police said.
The pilot could not be reached immediately for comment.
American Eagle, a regional carrier for AMR Corp's
American Airlines, was operating the flight to New York's
LaGuardia Airport.
The arrest happened before passengers boarded the airplane.
The flight had been scheduled to leave at 6:10 a.m. and was
delayed by more than 2-1/2 hours.
"We are cooperating with authorities and conducting a full
internal investigation," American Eagle said in a statement.
"The pilot will be withheld from service pending the outcome of
the investigation."