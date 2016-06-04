New CEO of LOT Polish Airlines eyes growth with fleet overhaul

ZURICH, June 4 LOT Polish Airlines is
planning an overhaul of its narrowbody fleet with the addition
of some more aircraft to better compete with low-cost rivals in
the fast-growing eastern European market and add routes out of
its Warsaw hub, the carrier's new chief executive said on
Saturday.
"We are interested in increasing the significance and scope
of our hub in Warsaw," Rafal Milczarski, who took up his post at
the end of January, told reporters at an event in Zurich hosted
by the Star Alliance grouping of international airlines.
He said due to previous management issues and some technical
problems, state-owned LOT had not made the most of the
fast-growing market for travel demand in eastern Europe, unlike
low-cost rival Wizz Air.
Ireland's Ryanair is currently the market leader in
Poland with a market share of over 30 percent and is challenging
LOT by moving domestic Polish flights to Warsaw Chopin airport,
from Modlin.
LOT is also at a disadvantage because it flies busy routes
with smaller Embraer regional jets while rivals use
larger Boeing 737s, Milczarski said, meaning adding new
planes was a priority.
As a result he said he had been speaking to lessors about
narrowbody options at the IATA airlines industry association
gathering in Dublin earlier this week.
"A decision will be taken very shortly and the aircraft will
arrive in our fleet in the first quarter of 2017," he said,
adding that the group wants to double or triple the size of its
narrowbody fleet, which currently consists of just three 737s.
LOT's widebody fleet will also rise to eight aircraft when
two new 787 Dreamliners enter the fleet next year.
