WRAPUP 1-United, Southwest results mixed, but revenue improving

* United Airlines cuts costs to boost profit, but shares
fall
* Southwest profit fell as expenses rose
* United, Southwest, Delta, US Air see revenue growth ahead
By Karen Jacobs
July 25 Lower costs helped United Continental
report higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on
Thursday, but Southwest Airlines said its earnings fell
on rising expenses and lower demand for travel.
Both carriers, echoing Delta Air Lines and US
Airways Group on Wednesday, said revenue trends were
improving, suggesting airlines could post profits in the summer,
seasonally a strong period.
Shares of Southwest closed 0.4 percent higher at $13.81,
while United's stock fell 1.9 percent to $34.30, with some
analysts expressing disappointment at the airline's guidance for
revenue per seat mile in the third quarter.
Alaska Air Group, a smaller carrier that recently
started paying a dividend, reported a 53 percent rise in
quarterly profit, but its per-share results were below
expectations, and its shares fell 1.3 percent to $60.37.
"Revenues were lighter across the board from the airline
group" in the second quarter, said Standard & Poor's analyst Jim
Corridore in explaining share weakness among airlines on
Thursday. Even so, he added, many carriers posted "record or
near-record" earnings.
"I think the long-term picture for the airline industry is
still bright," Corridore said.
Many U.S. airlines had weaker revenue in April and May as
automatic U.S. budget cuts known as sequestration and economic
weakness hampered travel. Now however, unit revenue, a measure
of how full planes are and pricing power, is trending up.
Southwest said unit revenue was likely to rise 3 percent in
July while United forecast 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent growth. US
Airways, which is merging with AMR Corp's
American to form the world's largest carrier, on Wednesday
forecast a unit revenue rise of 4 percent for July.
Still, Southwest said U.S. government spending cuts and
higher consumer taxes have affected government, business and
leisure travelers. As a result, the carrier said it was less
likely it will be able to reach its goal of a 15 percent pretax
return on invested capital this year.
"The economy has been worse than what was assumed in our
plan," Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said during a
conference call. "That has impacted our performance and it may
continue to."
At United, second quarter earnings were $469 million, or
$1.21 a share, up from $339 million, or 89 cents a share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, profit was $1.35 a share, compared
with $1.29 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
United had revenue of $10 billion, its highest ever for the
second quarter. Its quarterly operating costs fell 1 percent,
with fuel expenses falling 10 percent.
For July, the company said it expects passenger revenue per
available seat mile to be up 2.5-3.5 percent, and third quarter
consolidated PRASM to increase 3-5 percent.
Kristopher Kelley of Janus Group, which owns about 6 percent
of United, said those forecasts were potentially below market
expectations.
"I didn't have a point estimate per se, but I think
intuitively people thought July PRASM would have been 200-300
(basis points) higher, and 3Q13 PRASM would have been 100-200
bps higher than what they guided to," he said.
At Southwest, overall costs rose 1.3 percent in the quarter
even as fuel expenses fell 5.6 percent. Net income fell about 2
percent to $224 million, or 31 cents a share. Excluding items,
profit was 38 cents a share, in line with the consensus analyst
estimate.
Southwest's quarterly revenue rose less than 1 percent to
$4.64 billion.