WRAPUP 1-U.S. airlines focus on investor returns as industry profits

* American, United announce share buybacks
* Carriers post second-quarter profit increases
* Shares mixed
By Karen Jacobs
July 24 Major U.S. airlines posted earnings
gains on Thursday, aided by higher airfares and summer demand,
and the two largest carriers announced moves to return more cash
to investors.
American Airlines Group, the largest by traffic,
capped off a strong second quarter by announcing its first cash
dividend since 1980 and a share buyback. United
Continental Holdings also said it would repurchase $1
billion in stock.
The buybacks mark a significant change as the four largest
U.S. airlines, all the products of mergers, now focus on capital
deployment and raising returns for investors. American's 2013
merger completed a consolidation period that has helped put the
U.S. industry on sound financial footing.
"The companies are obviously seeing their fundamentals good
enough and improving at a fast enough pace that allows them to"
start dividends and buybacks, said Kris Kelley, a research
analyst with Janus Capital Group.
Delta Air Lines resumed a dividend and buyback last
year and Southwest Airlines also pays dividends. Among
the smaller carriers, Alaska Air Group pays a dividend.
"The conversation (around airlines) has definitely changed,"
Kelley said. "Investors are starting to look at these stocks as
actual companies rather than just proxies for the global
economy."
American, Alaska Air, Southwest and United had
second-quarter profit that topped average analyst estimates,
buoyed by price increases and summer demand that helped keep
seats full.
United's results showed benefits from cost-cutting, and
Southwest said revenue of $5 billion was a quarterly high
. American said its net profit of $1.5 billion
excluding charges was also a record.
JetBlue Airways reported higher quarterly profit as
well on Thursday, following strong results from Delta on
Wednesday.
"Demand has remained strong and airlines have continued to
refine their route networks ... fine-tuning their schedules and
the aircraft they fly, and becoming more aggressive in how they
manage their seats," said Henry Harteveldt, founder and travel
industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group.
He said airlines were becoming more targeted in how they
conduct fare sales, extending promotions to a select group of
customers rather than having massive sales across all routes and
seats.
U.S. airlines have better aligned available seats with
demand and retired less efficient airplanes to improve
operations while charging extra fees for items such as seat
upgrades to boost revenue.
The airlines are also keeping a close eye on costs. United
has cut staff, while Delta and Allegiant Travel said
this week they had recently offered voluntary retirement or
buyout options in efforts to keep costs down.
Shares of airlines were mixed, with United up 2.8 percent to
$47.29 and Southwest up 0.2 percent to $28.94. American and
Delta eased less than 1 percent, and Alaska was off 3.9 percent
to $47.73.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Gunna
Dickson)