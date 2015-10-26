CORRECTED-Saudi carrier flynas in talks to buy 4 new aircraft per yr -CEO

(Corrects to say four aircraft per year, not one, in fourth paragraph. Adds 'per year' in headline first paragraph))

DUBAI Oct 25 Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas, which made its first profit this year, is in talks with plane manufacturers Airbus and Boeing as it seeks to purchase four new aircraft per year over the next four years, its chief executive said on Sunday.

"Profitability has given us confidence. We're talking to Airbus and Boeing to see their best offer," Paul Byrne told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation event in Dubai.

Flynas turned profitable earlier this year and has seen nine consecutive months of profit since, Byrne said. The airline has about 26 aircraft in its fleet with an average age of eight and half years, he said.

Growth in the fleet will come at four aircraft per year for the "foreseeable" future and may see the airline switch from Airbus to an all-Boeing fleet, Byrne said. (Reporting By Nadia Saleem; Editing by Tom Arnold)