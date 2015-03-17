Etihad Airways received loans and equity investment from shareholder - CEO

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 17 Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said at a Washington aviation summit on Tuesday that the company is government-owned and has received equity investment and loans from its shareholder.
The remarks come as U.S. airlines allege that Etihad and peer airlines from the Gulf have received unfair state subsidies. Hogan said few young companies have operated as transparently as Etihad, which is little more than a decade old.
"We shouldn't attack what we don't understand," he said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi