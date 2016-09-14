Spat over which U.S. airlines fly govt workers intensifies

| WASHINGTON, Sept 13
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 A spat among airlines over
which deserved the contract to fly U.S. government workers on
certain routes intensified on Tuesday, with the chief executive
of JetBlue Airways Corp calling rivals hypocritical for
protesting its award.
The largest U.S. airlines have taken issue with a contract
for federal employees to buy flights between New York and Milan
in 2017 from JetBlue, which are marketed by the New York-based
airline but operated exclusively by its codeshare partner,
Dubai-based Emirates.
Delta Air Lines Inc, No.2 by passenger traffic, has
said the award undermined the "Fly America Act" that requires
taxpayer-funded travel to take place on domestic carriers, for
the benefit of U.S. companies and jobs.
The contract also struck a nerve because Delta and peers are
embroiled in competition and an ongoing row with Emirates. U.S.
airlines have lowered fares to fill planes to Europe - a
response in part to Gulf rivals that have added flights at a
loss thanks to state subsidies, they allege. Emirates has denied
it is subsidized.
The Fly America Act permits exceptions for codesharing
agreements with foreign airlines, however. Carriers such as
Delta and American Airlines Group Inc take advantage of
this, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.
"It's quite clearly hypocritical nonsense," Hayes said in an
interview in Washington. "If the big three airlines can continue
to win these contracts using their partners, flying on their
partners' metal, why can't JetBlue?"
For instance, American won the contract for travel from
Chicago to Abu Dhabi in 2017, but the flights are operated by
Etihad Airways, based in the United Arab Emirates. American
previously held the New York-Milan contract.
American said on Tuesday that U.S. carriers themselves
operate flights between New York and Milan, distinguishing that
route from those they do not serve where U.S. employees have no
choice but to fly on foreign partners.
American is "disappointed by the award," added Chief
Executive Doug Parker at a conference in Washington.
Last year, JetBlue won the contract for Washington-Dubai
flights, prompting United Continental Holdings Inc to
cancel the route. Emirates operated the flights; a
review by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found no
objection.
The U.S. General Services Administration said all its
contracts complied with the Fly America Act.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Washington; Editing by Stephen
Coates)