Lufthansa Group CEO warns of "oligarchy" of Gulf carriers

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
March 17 Lufthansa Group Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr on Tuesday warned that an "oligarchy" of Gulf carriers could "destroy" its competitors and eliminate consumer choice if they continue to allegedly receive market-distorting state subsidies without check.
He said aviation agreements between Europe and the United States by contrast enable fair competition because they "clearly subject subsidies and state support to scrutiny."
"Bilateral agreements (with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates) must be reviewed and must be renegotiated," he added. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Washington)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi